Infected Woman with Cardiac Complications Dies of COVID-19-NOCPCO

By this morning (23), six more COVID-19 positive individuals were identified: one (1) expatriate from UAE in quarantine at Mullaitivu Air Force QC, two (2) expatriates from Kuwait in quarantine at Tissamaharama Eco-Safari QC and GSH Hotel QC in Colombo, one (1) expatriate from USA in quarantine at Rajagiriya QC and two (2) more expatriates from India in quarantine at Waskaduwa Citrus QC. The total number of infected detainees as of August (23) by 6.00 am at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre for Drug addicts at Kandakadu stands at 629. Of them, 508 individuals are detainees under rehabilitation, 67 staff members, 5 guest staffers, 48 family members and close associates, including 01 person who got in contact with the infected one in the Welikada Prison, states the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

August (23), the flight UL 1710 from Nairobi with 110 passengers, the flight EK 648 from Dubai with 31 passengers, the flight QR 668 from Doha, Qatar with 19 passengers, the flight 6E 9034 from Chennai with 14 passengers and the flight UL 606 from Sydney, Australia with 238 passengers arrived in Colombo and all of them were referred to Quarantine Centres, managed by tri-services.

161 quarantined individuals after PCR tests are set to leave for their homes. Of them, 02 persons are from Biyagama Village QC, 02 persons from Hotel Mount Lavinia QC, 89 persons from Diyatalawa Holiday bungalows (QCs), 10 persons from Biyagama Sports Complex and 58 from Jetwing Beach QC. To-date, 31,173 individuals after completion of the Quarantine Process have left for their homes. Likewise, 7304 persons in 52 tri-service-managed QCs are still in quarantine. Within August (22), 1710 PCR tests were carried out and the total PCR tests conducted so far in the country stands at 202,907.

Meanwhile, 09 infected positive COVID-19 cases after full recovery left hospitals early August (23). One of them was as an expatriate and the remaining eight were among those associated with individuals in the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre. Accordingly, 597 individuals, associated with the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre for Drug addicts at Kandakadu after recovery have so far left. A total of 32 infected persons, connected to the Rehabilitation Centre are still under treatment.