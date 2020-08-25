August 26, 2020
      Consul General of Sri Lanka calls on the State Secretary of the Federal State of Saarland

    August 26, 2020
    Consul General of Sri Lanka in Frankfurt Madurika Joseph Weninger met with State Secretary of the German Federal State of Saarland Henrik Eitel, at the State Chancellery in Saarbrucken and presented the Commission of Appointment.

    During the meeting, the Consul General and the State Secretary exchanged views with regard to the enhancement of cooperation in the fields of higher education, placement of student exchange programmes, opportunities for trained Sri Lankan nurses to be absorbed into German University Hospitals, tourism, manufacturing, exchanging trade delegations and IT sectors.

    The Consul General and the State Secretary explored collaboration in economic engagement between Sri Lanka and the Federal State of Saarland. The proposed direct air links between Colombo and Frankfurt am Main is key to enhancing bilateral cooperation, trade, tourism and people to people relations. The Consul General further informed the State Secretary that the Government of Sri Lanka has introduced greater liberalisation and reforms to spur investment and trade post-global pandemic.

    Saarland is one of the sixteen Federal States in Germany bordering France, Luxembourg and Rhineland Palatinate. The main sources of income for the 36 Billion Euros GDP in Saarland are automobile, steel, ceramic, computer science and information systems industries.

