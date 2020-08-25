Ambassador designate Dr. Nalin de Silva met with the senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar during the visit to Nay Pyi Taw to attend the opening ceremony of the fourth session of the Union peace Conference – 21st Century Panglongand discussed way forward in strengthening existing friendly ties between the two countries.

Strengthening the longstanding friendly relations dating back to thousands ofyears with respect to Theravada Buddhism, and also the multifaceted economic affinities were the main focus of the discussions. Religious tourism was identified as a highly potential area that both countries should work together to explore to obtain the maximum benefit. In this regard the need to establish direct air connectivity between the two countries was given high significance. Senior officials assured to extend all necessary assistance in these endeavors.

The Ambassador designate also expressed interest to explore untapped potential in education and health sectors in Myanmar for Sri Lanka to invest for mutual benefit.

The senior officials appreciated Sri Lanka’s steadfast support in the international fora particularly when Myanmar needed assistance of its close allies. The Ambassador designate assured the officials continuous support of Sri Lanka as a country that has experienced similar difficulties.

The Ambassador designate met Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Soe Han, Director General of ASEAN Department Hau Khan Sum, Director General of the Political Department Aung Ko, Director General of International Organizations and Economic Department Chan Aye, Director General of Protocol Min Thein, Director General of Consular and Legal Department AungKyawZan and Director of South and West Asia Division at separate meetings.