  Island Wide Coconut Development Programs in Celebration of International Coconut Day



The International Coconut Day Celebration will be held at the Lunuwila Coconut Research Institute on September 2, 2020 at 8.30 am under the patronage of Hon. (Dr.) Ramesh Pathirana, Minister of Plantation and Hon. Arundika Fernando, State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyrah, Rubber Cultivation Promotion and Related Industrial Products Manufacturing and Export Diversification.

A number of special events have been organized on the day to celebrate the International Coconut Day. The introduction of an improved hybrid coconut variety and a Red beetle repellent produced by the Coconut Research Institute, the introduction of standard logo provided by the Coconut Development Authority for quality coconut oil and the launch of the “Coconut App" that incorporates the Coconut Development and Extension Services, are among these.

Simultaneously, a program to evaluate the highest foreign exchange earning exporters from a coconut based manufacturing company in 2019 will also be held on the same day.

A number of programs have been organized island wide for the“Coconut Development Week” which has been declared for the International Coconut Day. This includes a series of programs connected with the development and extension of coconut cultivation conducted by the Coconut Cultivation Board, including the planting of coconut saplings in premises of government institutions, temples and other places of worship, coconut cultivation development programs for farmers, mobile coconut sapling marketing programs, farmer meetings and field programs.