  Electronic Voting Rehearsal Conducted for Newly Elected Parliamentarians

A familiarizing programme was held in Parliament last evening (25) for newly elected members of Parliament to attune in the use of electronic voting system established in the well of the House.



A mock voting was conducted around 7pm after the Members of Parliament attended a 09-hour long Orientation Seminar in Parliament which was conducted to introduce Parliamentary affairs to the newly elected members of the Ninth Parliament.

The newly elected Members of Parliament enthusiastically participated in the rehearsal which was preside over by the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake and the Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General Neil Iddawala.



Members of Parliament were given an insight into how the voting will take place and then they had the opportunity to practically do a voting.