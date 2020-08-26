Early disaster identification system will be implemented soon- Defence Secretary



Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne said a new system would be implemented to identify and manage disasters before they struck to prevent massive damages to properties and human lives.

Assuming duties as the Secretary of the Internal Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management Ministry at a function held at the State Ministry, in Narahenpita, (Aug 26), he said a system in which the defence, military, disaster management and administration were integrated together could create a peaceful environment for people to live.

Maj. Gen. Gunaratne said under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s vision ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendor’, they had a significant role to play covering a wide spectrum of tasks and would work in collaboration with other state sector institutions in achieving the desired objectives. Maj. Gen. Gunaratne having an illustrious military career of 35-years of experience as a decorated

soldier of the Sri Lanka Army and also in civil-military coordination, has also held higher positions in private sector institutions after his retirement from the Army in 2016. He was the Deputy Ambassador to Brazil from 2012 to 2015.

Vennerable Maha Sanga, State Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, Provincial Councils and Local Government State Minister Sarath Weerasekara, Acting Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sumangala Dias, Acting Inspector General of Police, Chandana Wickramaratne, Director General Civil Security Department Rear Admiral (Retd) Ananda Peiris, Chairman Sri Lanka Ports Authority Gen. (Retd) Daya Rathnayake, President MOD Seva Vanitha Unit Chithrani Gunaratne, President Army Seva Vanitha Unit Sujeewa Nelson and State Ministry officials were present at the occasion.