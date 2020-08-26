Commander of the Navy meets with Acting IGP

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne met with the Acting Inspector General of Police, CD Wickramaratne at the Police Headquarters (26th August ).

The visiting Navy Commander was warmly welcomed by the Acting Inspector General of Police and expressed his good wishes to Vice Admiral Ulugetenne for his well-deserved elevation to the highest seat in the Sri Lanka Navy.

This also turned out to be the first visit of Vice Admiral Ulugetenne to the Police Headquarters after assumption of duties as the 24th Commander of the Navy. Meanwhile, the visiting Navy Chief was accorded a Guard of Honour salute, comprised of 03 Police Squads, in compliance with time-honoured tradition.

Subsequent discussion which mainly focused on several matters of mutual interest, came to a close with an exchange of mementoes between the top brass, marking the importance of this occasion.