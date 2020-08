Gopal Baglay, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka paid a courtesy call on the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane at the Parliament Complex August (27).

The Secretary General of Parliament Dammika Dasanayake also participated in the discussion. Later Indian High Commissioner was hosted for tea by Hon. Speaker. This was the Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane’s first meeting with an international diplomat post assuming duties as the Speaker of Parliament