The retiring Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) at the Army Headquarters, Warrant Officer - I L.H.P.D Sarath Kumara during a rare meeting with the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva on Thursday (27) received appreciation and commendation for his exemplary service to the Army for more than two decades.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva during the brief meeting with the outgoing RSM spoke high of his dedicated service to the HQ Battalion as well as to the Army and wished him good luck with his future endeavours by presenting an appreciative memento to him.

The outgoing Warrant Officer - I L.H.P.D Sarath Kumara of the Sri Lanka Army General Services Corps thanked the Commander for his kind invitation to his office and subsequent appreciation.