August 30, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Weather forecast for 30 August

    August 30, 2020
    Weather forecast for 30 August

     Weather forecast for 30 August

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district after 2.00 pm. Light showers are likely in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

     

    On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (30) are Talvupadu, Mannar, Mundumurippu and Tennamaravadi about 12.10 noon.

     

    Last modified on Saturday, 29 August 2020 20:24
    « Commander Commends Outgoing AHQ RSM’s Dedicated Service   EDB and Foreign Ministry accelerate efforts to boost exports »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya