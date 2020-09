Mr. Yury Materiy, Ambassoder of the Russian Federation paid a courtesy visit on Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane at the Speaker’s VIP room at the Parliament.

The State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Community Cleanliness Dr. Nalaka Godahewa and Secretary General of Parliament Dammika Dassanayke accompanied the Speaker to this meeting.

Later Russian Ambassador was hosted for tea by Hon. Speaker.