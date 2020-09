The Ambassador for the Republic of Turkey in Sri Lanka, Her Excellency R Demet Sekercioglu paid a courtesy call on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters, (02nd September 2020).

During the ensuing discussion, they shared views on matters of bilateral importance which resulted through long lasting relationship between Turkey and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the Ambassador expressed her best wishes to Vice Admiral Ulugetenne for his well-deserved elevation as 24th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Mementos were also exchanged to mark the significance of this occasion.