Defence Adviser at the British High Commission in Sri Lanka, Colonel DA Ashman called on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters 03rd September 2020

At the outset, Colonel DA Ashman extended his sincere greetings to Vice Admiral Ulugetenne for reaching the helm of the Sri Lanka Navy as its 24th Commander.

The subsequent discussion focused on several matters of bilateral importance, recalling the long-standing mutual cooperation between Sri Lanka and Britain. Signifying the importance of the event the British Defence Adviser was presented a memento by Commander of the Navy.