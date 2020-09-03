September 04, 2020
    Embassy Statement on explosion at Restaurant in Abu Dhabi

    September 04, 2020
    An explosion had occurred at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 31 August 2020 and subsequently there was unconfirmed information that two Sri Lankans were victims. The Sri Lanka Embassy officials visited the hospital to verify and confirm information regarding the Sri Lankans of whom one Sri Lankan had lost his life and the other is presently receiving treatment in the ICU in hospital.

     

    The Sri Lanka Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Foreign Ministry are in contact with the UAE law enforcement and hospital authorities to provide necessary assistance.

     

     

    Embassy of Sri Lanka

    The United Arab Emirates

    Last modified on Thursday, 03 September 2020 23:14
