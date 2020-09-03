Navy assists apprehension of 04 suspects with 696g of ICE

The Navy in coordination with Katharagama Police STF carried out a special search operation in Pannegamuwa and Debarawewa, Tissamaharama on 02nd September 2020 and had apprehended 04 suspects with 696g of Crystal Methamphetamine (ICE).

The Navy that has been conducting regular anti-drug operations across the country to curb drug smuggling, conducted this special raid as a combined operation of the Southern Naval Command and Katharagama Police STF in Pannegamuwa area, Tissamaharama. During this operation 02 suspects had been searched and about 09g of drugs had been found in their possession. After interrogating the suspects, the raiding party managed to nab another suspect with 06g of ICE. Further interrogation into the incident led the Navy and STF to arrest yet another suspect who was transferring 681g of ICE for sale by a motorbike in Debarawewa area, Tissamaharama. As such, 696g of Crystal Methamphetamine, 04 suspects and a motorbike had been held in the entire operation.

The apprehended persons have been identified as residents of the same localities. Meanwhile, the accused along with drug substance and the motorbike were handed over to the Tissamaharama Police for onward legal action.