National Policy for natural gasses in Sri Lanka

Cabinet approval has been granted for the amended national policy on natural gases in Sri Lanka.

The national policy was amended in order to attract investors to the country and as the country lacks the necessary legal policies for it a committee was appointed to inspect and table the required amendments to the draft national policy on the natural gases in the country.

Accordingly, Cabinet approval was granted to appoint the committee, said Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Udaya Gammanpila addressing the Cabinet media briefing held at the Government Information Department yesterday (03).

The amended national policy on natural gasses was submitted to the Cabinet by the Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila, which subsequently received Cabinet approval.