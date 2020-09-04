September 04, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    National Policy for natural gasses in Sri Lanka

    September 04, 2020
    National Policy for natural gasses in Sri Lanka

     Cabinet approval has been granted for the amended national policy on natural gases in Sri Lanka.

    The national policy was amended in order to attract investors to the country and as the country lacks the necessary legal policies for it a committee was appointed to inspect and table the required amendments to the draft national policy on the natural gases in the country.

    Accordingly, Cabinet approval was granted to appoint the committee, said Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Udaya Gammanpila addressing the Cabinet media briefing held at the Government Information Department yesterday (03).

    The amended national policy on natural gasses was submitted to the Cabinet by the Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila, which subsequently received Cabinet approval.

    « Navy assists apprehension of 04 suspects with 696g of ICE Government’s strategy to strengthen government sector to compete with private sector »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya