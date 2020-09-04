All possible measures taken to control the fire onboard New Diamond oil tanker – Army Commander

Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva said that all possible steps have been taken to prevent any oil leakage reaching the Sri Lankan shores in the event there is an oil spill from the burning oil tanker.

He said that although the ill-fated ship is currently 38 nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka it had drifted towards the coast and was at around 27 nautical miles off Sri Lanka’s coast. However, he said that all possible efforts have been taken to douse the fire onboard but, in the event, there is a leakage all measures are being taken to prevent any catastrophic effect on our country.



Addressing a media briefing at the Government Information Department Gen. Silva said that the crew members onboard the ill-fated vessel have been transferred onto another vessel. However, he noted that as the engines of the oil tanker are non-operational, the vessel is drifting towards Sri Lanka and is currently around 22 nautical miles off the Sri Lankan coast.

He added that efforts are in place by the Navy and Air Force together with the Indian Navy and Coast Guards to douse the flames. The Commander said that as there is over 270,000 metric tons of crude oil onboard the ill-fated vessel, assistance has been obtained from India and other countries in the region to prevent a catastrophe.