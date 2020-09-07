Navy seizes about 815kg of smuggled dried turmeric

The naval operations seized about 815kg of dried turmeric, attempted to be smuggled by sea, at Ettalai in Kalpitiya (06th September 2020). Meanwhile, the Navy also held 03 suspects in connection to this smuggling racket.

Accordingly, this special operation by the Navy has led to apprehend 03 suspects and seize about 815kg of smuggled dried turmeric stuffed in 30 gunny sacks which were made ready to be transferred. Along with the suspects a small lorry was also detained by the Navy.

The apprehended persons are residents of the same area, from 24 to 31 years of age. The accused along with the stock of dried turmeric and lorry were handed over to the Kalpitiya Police for onward investigation, following the guidelines issued by the health sector in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.