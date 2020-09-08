September 09, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Navy persists in its passion to maintain clean coastal belt

    September 09, 2020
    Navy persists in its passion to maintain clean coastal belt

    Continuing its commitment to conserve the environment, the Navy carried out several beach cleaning programmes in Northern, Southern and Eastern Naval Areas, during the past week.

    As such scattered segments of plastic and polythene in the beach areas of Kovilan, Mawelithurai, Vettalakeni, Kankesanthurai harbour and Arali fishing harbour were piled up  during beach cleaning campaigns worked off by Northern Naval Command. In a similar vein, the Southern Naval Command too engaged in cleaning programmes by restoring the  attractiveness of Dadalla beach in Galle and Pallikkudawa beach in Tangalle.

    Further, the Naval Fleet Command had organized a Dockyard Excursion from Sandy Bay to Elephant Point. The excursionists, on their way, spent time to clean Coral Cove and  Green Bay beaches to help maintain the pristineness of beaches in Naval Dockyard which had been declared as a Green and Blue Domain.

    These clean-up efforts were carried out with the participation of naval personnel from Northern Southern and Naval Fleet Commands, following the heath guidelines stipulated for COVID -19 pandemic.

    Last modified on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 21:14
    « Naval operations lead to recover explosive items Certification of Airport ; Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited as the Aviation Security Service Provider at Civil Airports in Sri Lanka and Issuance of the Licence »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya