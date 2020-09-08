Navy persists in its passion to maintain clean coastal belt

Continuing its commitment to conserve the environment, the Navy carried out several beach cleaning programmes in Northern, Southern and Eastern Naval Areas, during the past week.

As such scattered segments of plastic and polythene in the beach areas of Kovilan, Mawelithurai, Vettalakeni, Kankesanthurai harbour and Arali fishing harbour were piled up during beach cleaning campaigns worked off by Northern Naval Command. In a similar vein, the Southern Naval Command too engaged in cleaning programmes by restoring the attractiveness of Dadalla beach in Galle and Pallikkudawa beach in Tangalle.

Further, the Naval Fleet Command had organized a Dockyard Excursion from Sandy Bay to Elephant Point. The excursionists, on their way, spent time to clean Coral Cove and Green Bay beaches to help maintain the pristineness of beaches in Naval Dockyard which had been declared as a Green and Blue Domain.

These clean-up efforts were carried out with the participation of naval personnel from Northern Southern and Naval Fleet Commands, following the heath guidelines stipulated for COVID -19 pandemic.