Certification of Airport ; Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited as the Aviation Security Service Provider at Civil Airports in Sri Lanka and Issuance of the Licence

It is a regulatory requirement to appoint an Aviation Security Service Provider with a license issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the provision and maintenance of Aviation Security Services at the civil airports in Sri Lanka.

On successful completion of the certification process, conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) Aviation Security Inspectorate under the leadership of Mr. P A Jayakantha (Deputy Director General Aviation Security Regulation) since the year 2015, Airport ; Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL) was issued the Aviation Security Service

Provider Licence, on the satisfactory demonstration to the Director General of Civil Aviation of their conformance to the applicable requirements, stipulated in terms of the provisions in the Civil Aviation Act. No. 14 of 2010.

The AASL will continue to provide the aviation security services, in accordance with the approved Airport Security Programme in which they are authorized to provide Aviation Security

Services at civil Airports in Sri Lanka, namely Bandaranaike International Airport Katunayake, Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, Colombo Airport Ratmalana, Batticaloa International

Airport and Jaffna International Airport.

The Aviation Security Service Provider License was awarded to Major General (Rtd.) G. A. Chandrasiri (Chairman AASL) by Capt. Themiya Abeywickrama (DGCA and the Appropriate Authority for Aviation Security) at a simple reception, held on 08 th September 2020 at CAASL headquarters, Katunayaka with the participation of Mr. Amitha Wijayasuriya (Vice Chairman CAASL), Mr. P A Jayakantha (Actg. Additional Director General CAASL) and Mr. Rajeewasiri Sooriyaarachchi (Vice Chairman AASL) together with senior officials of CAASL, AASL and Aviation Security stakeholders including State Security agencies and industry in attendance.