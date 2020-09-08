A 543 returns to sea with Jaffna school students

The whale watching passenger craft (A 543) welcomed the cheerful bunch of students aboard for this voyage which had been specially arranged for them by the Navy. The cruise

was also joined by a group of teachers and parents of the students. The students who joined this excursion were acquainted with the marine ecosystem and were also made aware

of the destruction caused to the marine environment by prohibited fishing practices.

The Navy also offered a similar cruise to 161 Advanced Level students in Jaffna Peninsula, in the previous month. The tour arrangements had been organized ensuring meticulous

safety precaution, for the protection of the children. This special occasion not only turned out to be a unique experience for the students, it also gave them an awareness into the

marine resources of Sri Lankan territory and the importance of conserving them.