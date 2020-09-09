  Nine provisions under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act and ten regulations under the Excise Ordinance was debated in Parliament

The Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena informed the House that a vote on these orders and regulations could be taken today (10).

Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena opening the debate said in Parliament yesterday that the country is moving in a new direction under the investment promotion tax relief package and the huge incentives given to the private sector.

The Minister pointed out that with the end of the war during the Mahinda Rajapaksa era, new businesses were established in the North and East, adding that despite revenue decreasing, expenses were properly managed.

However, he noted that during the tenure of the previous regime, the economy suffered severe setbacks, adding that the economy had further declined due to the Easter Sunday attacks and the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that after independence, it was only during the Good Governance regime that the economy had suffered decline during consecutive years.

During the period of good governance, the per capita income of the country increased by only 33 billion US dollars, he said.

He pointed out that the present government had given the people a new lease of life and President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had granted a tax relief package and a debt relief package after assuming office and had reduced the loan interest rates to single digits of 8% and 9%. Accordingly, he said the country is heading in a new direction while protecting domestic production. He added that these concessions were granted to boost domestic industries and businesses, also observing that there would be greater challenges ahead.

Minister Gunawardena said that the programme to recruit 60,000 graduates is currently underway, in addition to the government’s drive to provide employment to around 100,000 low income and Samurdhi family members who have passed the G.C.E O/L examination. He said the government is recruiting such a large number into state service which is no doubt a huge challenge.