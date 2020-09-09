  Speaker Meets Resident Representatives of UN and UNDP

Dhammika Dasanayake, Secretary-General of Parliament of Sri Lanka and officials of UN & UNDP also took part in the meeting.
Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane the Hon. Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament met Ms. Hanaa Singer Resident Coordinator and Designated Official of United Nations and Mr. Robert Juhkam, Resident Representative of UNDP at VIP room of the Speakers office on the 09 th September 2020.
