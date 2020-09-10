September 11, 2020
    September 11, 2020
      Ambassador Dr. Nalin de Silva presented the Letter of Credence

    Ambassador Dr. Nalin de Silva presented the Letter of Credence to the President Win Myint of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on 01 September 2020 at the Presidential palace in Nay Pyi Taw.

    Following the presentation of Credentials, Ambassador Nalin de Silva conveyed warm greetings from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and the government of Sri Lanka to the  President and the government of Myanmar.

    With reference to the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries dating back to many centuries, the Ambassador expressed the willingness to work towards elevating  these ties to the benefit of the two nations in a wide area including economic and cultural cooperation. Cultural tourism was identified as a main sector for promoting the two tourist  destinations and the absence of direct air connectivity was recognized as a major barrier that should be rectified as a first priority. Untapped potential for the improvement of  infrastructure of education and health was also identified as a main area that the two countries should work for mutual benefit.

    Sri Lanka’s interest in joining the ASEAN as a Sectoral Dialog Partner was reiterated and the President welcomed Sri Lanka in connection with more interactions and engagements  with ASEAN member states.

    Referring to reiteration of an invitation extended by Sri Lanka, the President expressed that he is keen to undertake a State Visit to Sri Lanka in the post COVID period breaking the  long laps of a high-level visit between the two countries.

    The President Win Myint extended best wishes for the Ambassador on his assignment and assured continuous assistance in all his efforts in strengthening the friendly relations with  Myanmar.

