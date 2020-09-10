Permanent Representative Majintha Jayesinghe Presents Credentials to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe presented Credentials to Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Vienna International Centre, accrediting as the Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Director General commended Sri Lanka’s role in the Agency’s work and sought continued support to the future work programme of the Agency. Sri Lanka’s contributions in the spheres of peaceful use of nuclear technology, nuclear security, safety and non-proliferation as a founding member of the Agency were also commended.

The Director General drew attention to Sri Lanka’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic. The Director General praised Sri Lanka’s timely and practical measures and ensured further cooperation with Sri Lankan authorities as a part of intensified global efforts to contain COVID-19 infections through sharing best practices, transfer of knowledge and supply of critical equipment.

The Permanent Representative appreciated the provision of diagnostic kits and equipment especially time reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (real time RT-PCR) devices. The Permanent Representative further commended IAEA for assistance and cooperation through Technical Cooperation Programme (TEC) and expressed Sri Lanka’s desire to become a part of recently launched Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action (ZODIAC) programme which benefits veterinary and public health officials of Member States through joint research and development activities and from expert guidance as well as from the technical, scientific and laboratory support of the IAEA and its partners.

Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe further highlighted the importance of expanding capacity building and technical cooperation programmes for developing countries and sought support of the Agency in the treaty related work.

The Director General ensured Agency’s fullest support and cooperation in realizing Sri Lanka’s economic and social agenda in energy, health care and education sectors to alleviate the quality of living of the people.

The ceremony was attended by Special Advisor to the Director General Ewelina Hilger, Counsellor, Charitha Weerasinghe and Second Secretary, Mahesh Mahakumarage of the Mission.