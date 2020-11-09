November 11, 2020
    Weather forecast for 09th November

    November 09, 2020
    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several palces elsewhere after 2.00pm. Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa,
    Southern, North-western and Central provinces.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

     

     

     

     

