Navy takes hold of over 5711kg of dried turmeric smuggled by sea

Accordingly, the Navy managed to seize a stock of dried turmeric, brought by an Indian dhow, while being laden to a local dinghy at the International Maritime Boundary Line

(IMBL) off the Kudiramalei Point on 06th November. The stock contained over 3218kg of dried turmeric stuffed in 78 sacks. Moreover, 02 Sri Lankans and 04 Indian nationals

engaged in the racketeering were also held by the Navy.

Meanwhile, the Navy was able to take hold of a hidden stock of dried turmeric stuffed in 45 sacks, during a search carried out in Mohoththuwaram area on 06th November and the

hidden consignment contained 1256kg of dried turmeric. Apart from that, the Navy also recovered 1237kg of dried turmeric smuggled by racketeers, during another search operation conducted in the beach area of Thudawa in Kalpitiya. The consignment left behind at the beach had been stuffed in 48 sacks.

The two (02) suspects held during these operations were identified as residents of Kalpitiya area, aged 26 and 28. Meanwhile, the dinghy where the suspects were in and 695kg of dried turmeric loaded aboard were handed over to the Silawathura Police together with those 02 suspects. Further investigations are currently underway with regard to the remaining consignments of dried turmeric detained by the Navy. Meanwhile, the Indian nationals along with their dhow were repatriated to the Indian waters, due to the pandemic situation. All these operations were conducted adhering to strict safety and health guidelines stipulated for the prevention of COVID – 19 pandemic.