Weather forecast for 11th November- Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most parts of the island during afternoon or night.

Showers will occur at several places in Northern and Eastern provinces and in coastal areas of Sothern province during the morning too.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Northern provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.