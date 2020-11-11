43376 families received a relief package worth Rs. 10,000 during the quarantine



After the re-emerge of Covid 19 virus infections in Divulapitiya area, relief has been provided to 43376 families during the month of October and up to the 10 th of November, under the program of providing relief bags containing Rs. 10,000 worth of dry food items to quarantined families in their homes.

In addition, 1409578 families received an allowance amounting Rs.5000 each, during the period quarantine curfew in effect through the government program to provide relief to families who lost their livelihoods.

The General Treasury has allocated Rs. 7.56 billion (7564.71 million) to provide relief to the people while quarantine process is in progress. The government has provided relief packs of dry rations to a total of 43,376 families quarantined in their homes island wide. Total amount spent for this purpose is Rs. 438.76 million. Accordingly, 7,500 families in the Colombo District, 7000 families in the Gampaha District and 4000 families in the Kalutara District have been provided with relief packs containing dry rations. Also, 2961 families in the Kurunegala District and 2378 families in the Batticaloa District have received relief packs.

The highest amount,which amounted to Rs. 7.04 billion (7,047.89 million), has been released for the Rs. 5,000 relief allowance, using these provisions, 544254 families in

the Gampaha District, 466720 families in the Colombo District and 262000 families in the Kalutara District have been provided with relief allowances .Number of families received this relief in Kurunegala, Batticaloa and Ratnapura districts is 93914, 27550 and 15140 respectively. Accordingly, the total number of families included in the government's program of providing relief to families who lost their livelihoods during the quarantine curfew is 1409578. In addition, the Treasury has released additional funds of Rs. 78.06 million for the implementation of quarantine activities in 16 districts