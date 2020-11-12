  President concerns to protect people with non-communicable diseases

People in Western Province are prohibited from traveling outside the Province Special attention to protect people with non-communicable diseases Every regional dispensary to function



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed relevant officials to initiate steps to prevent the movements from Western Province to the other parts of the island to contain the further spread of the virus situation during the daily briefing held with the members of ‘Task Force for COVID-19 Prevention’ at the Presidential Secretariat Nov; (11).

President has directed to monitor, whether the parties involved in the delivery of goods to isolated areas are following the correct mechanisms, the President's Media Division said.

Meanwhile, the President has emphasized that no one should be allowed either to ‘enter’ or ‘exit’ the designated areas.

President Rajapaksa directed relevant parties to address the current situation on priority basis and disseminate applicable guidelines and conduct awareness campaigns quickly to protect those suffering from non-communicable diseases and to prevent them from Coronavirus infection during the meeting.

Realizing the hardships encountered by the people in accessing major hospitals, the President has emphasized that regional dispensaries across the country should be kept open as soon as possible.

He has stated that the required resource personnel such as Doctors, Nurses, Midwives and other essential staffers should be deployed to these dispensaries, the President's Media Division also said.

