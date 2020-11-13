Foreign Ministry cautions Sri Lankan travellers

The Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka urges all prospective Sri Lankan travellers both inbound and outbound to be cautious of individuals who demand payment / fee or any form of financial charges to facilitate entry permission to Sri Lanka or any third country.

The Foreign Ministry hereby announces that no individual or entity is authorized by the Sri Lankan Government to facilitate entry to or exit from Sri Lanka other than the Government institutions concerned.

The repatriation process which was temporarily suspended due to the rising numbers of caseloads in the country, will be resumed in the coming weeks with priority offered to the most vulnerable and deserving cases.

Those who reside overseas may contact your nearest Sri Lanka Embassy, Sri Lanka High Commission or Consulate General for further and authentic information or register your concerns on the Contact Sri Lanka web portal at https://www.contactsrilanka.mfa.gov.lk/

Foreign Ministry

Colombo

13 November 2020