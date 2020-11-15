44th Annual Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs of the Group of 77

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena underscores the importance of adequate funding for development initiatives enabling developing countries to overcome the multifaceted

The Forty-Fourth Annual Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs of the Group of 77 was held virtually on Thursday (12 November), chaired by the Minister for Foreign Affairs

and International Cooperation of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The interactive dialogue was held on the theme "Major priority issues and the global response to the

COVID-19 pandemic and the obstacles it poses to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and achievement of the SDGs".

In a video statement, Minister Gunwardena highlighted the strong mandate given by the people of Sri Lanka to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa both at the presidential election

and the general election, for his Vision for Prosperity & Splendour that gives confidence to Sri Lanka to commit further to the goals of the G-77. He noted that Sri Lanka’s

commitment to achieve the SDGs was reflected in the appointment of a Working Group to study the current status of Sri Lanka’s implementation & progress of the SDGs.

The Foreign Minister further underscored the platform provided by the Group to developing countries in articulating and promoting collective interests on all major international

economic issues within the UN system and in promoting South-South cooperation for development. He also recalled the original contribution of Sri Lanka's Economists, led by Dr.

Gamani Corea, former Secretary General of UNCTAD, in mobilizing support for South-South cooperation.

Minister Gunawardena congratulated the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, of Guyana for his stewardship of the Group, who made the key note address. Volkan Bozkir,

President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations also addressed the Meeting.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo

13 November 2020

44th Annual Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs of the Group of 77

Statement issued by Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Foreign Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka for the Interactive Dialogue on Major Priority Issues and the

Global Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Obstacles it poses to the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda and Achievement of the SDGs

...............................................

Hon. Chairman

Excellencies

Distinguished delegates

As a founding member of the Group of 77, Sri Lanka is pleased to participate at the 44th Annual Meeting of Foreign Ministers. The theme of this year’s session is timely given the

unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strong mandate given by the people of Sri Lanka to His Excellency the President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, at the presidential election in November last year and at the general

election earlier this year, for his Vision for Prosperity & Splendour gives us confidence to commit ourselves further to the goals of the G-77. For over half a century the G77 has

provided a platform for developing countries to articulate and promote their collective interests and negotiating capacity, on all the major international economic issues within the

UN system and to promote South-South cooperation for development. It has a significant role to play in the current context, driven by the spirit of solidarity of the Global South.

This includes facilitation of exchange of technology, resources & knowledge, and financial assistance to support our collective path to development as well as strengthening

collaboration for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

The Government of Sri Lanka has been managing the spread of COVID-19 through the strict implementation of health regulations in line with WHO regulations.

Sri Lanka's commitment to achieving all 18 SDGS by 2030 is reflected in the appointment of a working group to study the current status of Sri Lanka's implementation & progress

towards achieving the SDGS.

The unprecedented consequences arising from the current health crisis has spilled over to economies, as reflected globally by exacerbating the vulnerabilities in trade, tourism,

investment, and employment. Especially, developing countries are facing an additional burden. Sri Lanka reiterates the Group’s call for adequate funding for development

initiatives, enabling the developing countries to overcome the multifaceted challenges that hinder the achievement of the SDGs. In this context I recall President Gotabaya

Rajapaksa’s call to the international community at the Financing for Development Conference, for debt relief and to adopt fiscal policies to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Sri Lanka's Economists, led by Dr. Gamani Corea, former Secretary General of UNCTAD, played a pioneering role in mobilizing support for South-South cooperation and the

establishment of the South Commission & South Centre.

Poverty remains a great obstacle for the development of the Members States and we share the commitment of this Group to eradicate poverty in all its forms. Sri Lanka’s

Presidential Task Force in charge of Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication operates with the objective of creating a production economy promoting local industries. The

Government has granted financial relief to over six million families and vulnerable groups and established a COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund. We underscore the

priority of making available a vaccine for COVID-19 to all.

It is essential that we concertedly seek to address the issue of climate change, fintec green economy, and mobilize our collective efforts on environmental protection.

My delegation congratulates His Excellency the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana for his stewardship of the Group in these challenging times. In conclusion, I reiterate

Sri Lanka's commitment to the G-77, in collectively advancing the interests of the Group.

Ayubowan!

Thank you.

