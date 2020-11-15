People affected by the Covid19 virus outbreak are being provided with relief continuously



More than 12.7 million families received Rs. 5,000 relief allowance during the said period



The Government's program of providing relief to the people affected by Covid 19 virus outbreak throughout the island is being continued through the respective Ministries and District Secretaries. The government has allocated a sum of Rs. 68.64 billion (68,640 million) for this purpose from March 31, 2020, the very first day reported the Covid 19 outbreak, until today, the 13 th November in its second outbreak.



In this relief process, the highest amount of money has been released to provide Rs.5000 relief to the families that have lost their livelihood and 11,308,311 families have been provided with the relief in April and May 2020 alone. During the months of October and November, 1,409,578 families were provided with the relief under the second Covid 19 outbreak. Accordingly, 12,717,889 families have been provided with the Rs. 5,000 relief allowance so far.

Program to provide Rs. 10,000 essential food items for the families under home quarantine has provided relief to 46,411 families.

In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture has spent Rs. 126 million to purchase agricultural products to provide relief to the farming community under the current situation in the country. The expenditure incurred for quarantine, health, infrastructure and drug supply by the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine was Rs. 4326 million.



An amount of Rs. 78 million has been allocated to District Secretaries for other facilities provided to the public by the District Secretariats and Divisional Secretariats in this regard.

In addition to the above, the Government has spent a considerable amount from the funds allocated for respective Ministries for 2020 oncircumstances related to the Covid 19 virus outbreak.

Nalaka Kaluwewa

Director General of Government Information