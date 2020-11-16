New ADA at High Commission of India Makes Courtesy Call

Captain Vikas Sood introducing the incoming envoy to Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva gave a brief account of the incoming envoy's previous service assignments before they
began a cordial exchange of views on matters of mutual interest and relevance to both countries.
Exchange of mementos as symbols of goodwill and understanding brought the day’s cordial meeting to culmination at the Commander’s office.
Prior to their departure, the visiting Captain Vikas Sood, Defence Attaché at the High Commission of India inquired into the status quo of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka from Lieutenant
General Shavendra Silva who is also the Head of the NOCPCO.