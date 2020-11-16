New ADA at High Commission of India Makes Courtesy Call

The incoming Assistant Defence Attache (ADA), Lieutenant Colonel Puneet Sushil of the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, together with the High Commission's Defence Attache,Captain Vikas Sood Nov: (16) extended a formal courtesy call on Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army and Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) at the Army HQ at Sri Jayawardenepura.

Captain Vikas Sood introducing the incoming envoy to Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva gave a brief account of the incoming envoy's previous service assignments before they

began a cordial exchange of views on matters of mutual interest and relevance to both countries.

Exchange of mementos as symbols of goodwill and understanding brought the day’s cordial meeting to culmination at the Commander’s office.

Prior to their departure, the visiting Captain Vikas Sood, Defence Attaché at the High Commission of India inquired into the status quo of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka from Lieutenant

General Shavendra Silva who is also the Head of the NOCPCO.