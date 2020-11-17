Commander Joins SLMA's Online Educative Programme on Communicative Skills

Prof Indika Karunathilake, President SLMA, Dr Asela Gunawardena, Director General of Health Services and a few experts are among contributors to the session.
The SLMA, which closely liaises with the Ministry of Health and Public Health Inspectors’ Association, expects video-based teaching and interactive group discussions through this one-hour long online virtual zoom discussion would help improve communication skills among health staff, PHIs, military personnel and all active frontline participants in the fight against COVID 19 transmission.