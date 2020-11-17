Commander Joins SLMA's Online Educative Programme on Communicative Skills

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, in his capacity as Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) was invited Nove:(16) by the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) to contribute to an online learning programme, meant for development of communicative skills for frontline health workers and the general public at large.

Prof Indika Karunathilake, President SLMA, Dr Asela Gunawardena, Director General of Health Services and a few experts are among contributors to the session.

The SLMA, which closely liaises with the Ministry of Health and Public Health Inspectors’ Association, expects video-based teaching and interactive group discussions through this one-hour long online virtual zoom discussion would help improve communication skills among health staff, PHIs, military personnel and all active frontline participants in the fight against COVID 19 transmission.