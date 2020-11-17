November 18, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Commander Joins SLMA's Online Educative Programme on Communicative Skills

    November 18, 2020
    Commander Joins SLMA&#039;s Online Educative Programme on Communicative Skills

    Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, in his capacity as Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) was invited Nove:(16) by the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) to contribute to an online learning programme, meant for development of communicative skills for frontline health workers and the general public at large.

    Prof Indika Karunathilake, President SLMA, Dr Asela Gunawardena, Director General of Health Services and a few experts are among contributors to the session.

    The SLMA, which closely liaises with the Ministry of Health and Public Health Inspectors’ Association, expects video-based teaching and interactive group discussions through this one-hour long online virtual zoom discussion would help improve communication skills among health staff, PHIs, military personnel and all active frontline participants in the fight against COVID 19 transmission.

    Last modified on Tuesday, 17 November 2020 23:26
    « Commander at Airport to See First Team of 7th Army Contingent Off to South Sudan Sri Lankan Mission in Cairo promotes Tourism via Live Virtual Tour on Wildlife »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya