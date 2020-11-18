A special Bodhi Pooja to invoke blessings for the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa held today at Parliament

A special ‘’Bodhi Pooja’’ to invoke blessings for the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on his birthday was held today morning (18) at Parliament premises.



This was organized by the Parliamentary Buddhist Society in association with the Prime Minister's Office of Parliament and the Parliamentary staff under patronage of Secretary

General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.



Ven.Lunugamvehera Wimalananda Thero chanted Pirith to invoke blessings on the Prime Minister and delivered an anusasana. It is also noteworthy that the Bodhi Pooja was held in front of the Bo tree planted by Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa during his tenure as the Prime Minister in 2004. Ministers, MPs and Parliament Staff were present at the occasion.