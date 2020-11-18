Expatriates Can Directly Buy Own Ticket without Turning to Any Third Party' - NOCPCO Task Force

Head, NOCPCO Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army and Medical Specialist, Dr Asela Gunawardena, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Nove: (18) co-chaired one more session of the NOCPCO Task Force, attended by all members and experts in the field.

The Task Force closely reviewed the status quo, new developments and emergency measures in the face of detection of more and more positive cases. Management of isolated areas and locations, infiltration of the virus into new areas, behavioural patterns of the public, conduct of essential services in restricted areas, reduction of Minuwangoda cluster and increase in the Police cluster, eruption of a new cluster in the Prisons, new findings on behavioural patterns of the virus, conduct of the forthcoming G.C.E O/L examination, transmission of fake social media stories and consequent litigation, etc were among those concerns.

It was pointed out that the transmission of the deadly virus could also be possible through use of common sanitary facilities which are not adequately kept clean with disinfectants or sanitizers. Conduct of random PCR tests in Economic Centres and strict imposition of social distancing, adoption of health practices, and avoidance of congested places as many as possible were also reviewed during the meeting.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs was requested to consult the NOCPCO and seek approval as regards future repatriation procedures. "Those expatriates wanting to return home can buy their own tickets directly without turning to any third party as such, nor should they approach such elements, except for respective embassies. Let the NOCPCO closely decides on this need," the meeting was told. Several other related issues including the control of Prison Cluster were also taken up by the DGHS for review during the meeting.