November 20, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    COPE to Commence its Proceedings – Prof. Herath

    November 20, 2020
    COPE to Commence its Proceedings – Prof. Herath

    The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) of the Ninth Parliament will commence its proceedings from today (20 th November), said its Chairman, Parliamentarian Prof. Charitha Herath.


    The proceedings of the COPE committee were halted temporally due to the prevailing COVID – 19 pandemic situation.
    The Chairman said that it was decided to hold the meetings with the minimum participation of the officials in compliance with the COVID 19 health guidelines.
    Accordingly, the special audit report on feasibility study and procurement activities of the Central Expressway project will be taken up before the COPE committee tomorrow.

    The COPE committee has summoned Chairman of the Road Development Authority, Project Director, Project Accountant of the Central Expressway Project, the Accountant of the Ministry of Highways and other relevant officials not exceeding 07 for the meeting.

    Last modified on Thursday, 19 November 2020 21:09
    « Appointment of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China Divulapitiya and Peliy agoda Covid-l9 clusters - Total cases today 437 »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya