COPE to Commence its Proceedings – Prof. Herath

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) of the Ninth Parliament will commence its proceedings from today (20 th November), said its Chairman, Parliamentarian Prof. Charitha Herath.



The proceedings of the COPE committee were halted temporally due to the prevailing COVID – 19 pandemic situation.

The Chairman said that it was decided to hold the meetings with the minimum participation of the officials in compliance with the COVID 19 health guidelines.

Accordingly, the special audit report on feasibility study and procurement activities of the Central Expressway project will be taken up before the COPE committee tomorrow.

The COPE committee has summoned Chairman of the Road Development Authority, Project Director, Project Accountant of the Central Expressway Project, the Accountant of the Ministry of Highways and other relevant officials not exceeding 07 for the meeting.