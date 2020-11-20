BOI signed an Agreement with a leading Chinese Tyre manufacturer

The Board of Investment of Sri Lanka signed an Agreement with a leading Chinese Tyre manufacturer in the world, Shandong Haohua Tire Co. Ltd to set up a project to manufacture tyres for the export market. This significant investment will boost the rubber based manufacturing industry of the country, while creating new path ways to the export markets.

This high profile project has been qualified under the provisions of the “Strategic Development Act” with an envisaged foreign direct investment of US$ 300 Mn. Exports are

expected to commence within 03 years.

Rubber sector is one of the five thrust sectors identified by the BOI’s strategy to drive the FDI to the country. Presently Sri Lanka gains US$ 01 Bn worth of export earnings

through the Rubber industry, while the present government has set up a target of US$ 02 Bn to achieve by the year 2025. Establishment of this project will full fill 30% of the target

once operations commence.

Shandong will manufacture semi steel radial tyres and all steel radial tyres needed for trucks, buses and passenger cars creating job opportunities for nearly 2000 people. The

inflows of the skills and the technology to the local youth through this investment will be another unique advantage for the country. Small and medium scale rubber plantation

industry employees will be benefited through this new development. The upcoming manufacturing process will create indirect employment, creating new income opportunities to

the livelihood in the area as well.

Shandong will be established in 121 acres of land in the industrial park within the Hambantota International Port. The Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) has offered this

land extent to this Chinese giant company as their first -ever foreign direct investment within the Industrial park. In the 1st phase, the company is targeting an annual production of

9 million tyres to be shipped to 45,000 containers. It’s expected that the Hambantota Port will become more productive with this establishment and thereby generate revenue while

achieving the economic goal of the country.

Shandong’s presence in Sri Lanka being a world leader in manufacturing tyres to the world shows, the growing attractiveness of Sri Lanka as a destination for investment.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the BOI by Mr. Susantha Ratnayake, Chairman and on behalf of the Company Mr. Cao Mingzhang and Mr. Xu Jiancun from Hambantota

International Port Group. The other dignitaries present were Hon.Rohitha Abeygunawardena (Minister of Ports & shipping),Hon. D V Chanaka (State Minister of Aviation and

Export Zone Development),and Hon.Kanaka Herath (State Minister of Company Estate Reforms, Tea and Rubber Estates Related Crops Cultivation and Factories Modernization

and Tea and Rubber Export Promotion).

The Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister of Youth and Sports Hon Namal Rajapaksa, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Qi Zhenhong and the

Chairman from shandong Haohua- from China, Mr. Wang Keqiang joined this occasion via online video Conferencing.