Navy seizes 710kg of smuggled dried turmeric and over 03kg of Kerala cannabis at Erukkulampiddi

A special search operation carried out by the Navy and Police in the beach area of Erukkulampiddi in Mannar, led to the apprehension of 02 suspects and seizure of 710kg of smuggled dried turmeric and over 03kg and 700g of Kerala cannabis on 20th November 2020.

Accordingly, North Central Naval Command and Mannar Police were able to make this apprehension after searching a traditional ‘Wallam’ boat arrived in the Erukkulampiddi beach area. The boat was loaded with over 710kg (wet weight) of dried turmeric in 10 sacks and over 03kg and 700g (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis in a package. Meanwhile, 02 suspects who were on the ‘Wallam’ boat were also held by the Navy.

The accused of this racketeering were identified as residents of Erukkulampiddi area, aged 35. Further, the apprehended individuals along with the seized turmeric and Kerala cannabis stocks and boat were handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal action. The entire operation was carried out adhering to preventive measures stipulated for COVID – 19 pandemic.