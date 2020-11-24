Weather forecast for 24th November - The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal

The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal has developed to a depression and lay centered near (9.3N,84.5E) to the east of Trincomalee coast about 370 km. It is expected to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is likely to move closer to Northern coast of Srilanka towards Tamil-Nadu coast of India, during next 48 hours.

Under the influence of this system, very strong gusty winds (60-70)kmph can be expected in Eastern, Northern and North-central provinces. Strong gusty winds (40-50)kmph elsewhere.

Showers or thundershowers will ocuur at times in Eastern, Northern, Northen-central and North-western provinces. Very heavy falls above 150mm are likely at some places in Northern province and in Trincomalee district. Fairly heavy falls between 50-100mm are likely at some places in North-central and North-western provinces and in Batticaloa district.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds.