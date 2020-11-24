  A prompt program will be prepared to pay pensions on time - Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon

Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon said that a system will be implemented immediately to pay pensions on time. He was responding to a question raised by Parliamentarian Chandima Weerakkody at the first meeting of the Consultative Committee on Local government and Provincial Councils of the first session of the Ninth Parliament Nov: (23).



The Committee directed the Department of Pensions to collect data on the number of public servants retiring within a month. The need to review facts affecting the loss of pensions was also discussed at the Committee meeting.

The Committee also focused on the reinstatement of officers retiring from the public service. State Minister Rear Admiral ( Rtd ) Sarath Weerasekera informed the Committee that the Hon. Prime Minister has been consulted regarding the holding of the Provincial Council Election .The Hon. Prime Minister has been consulted on whether the election would be held on the basis of proportional representation or mixed proportional representation.

Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon stated that steps will be taken to complete the delimitation process expeditiously and that a separate commission will be set up

under the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The committee discussed the issue of appointing members to local authorities on constituency basis and was of the view that the new electoral system should also be reviewed. Unnecessary maintenance of Pradeshiya Sabha members has become a problem. Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon said that steps will be taken to remove

the shortcomings of the local authorities election system. The Minister also said that discussions are being held to give the opportunity to government officials to enter

the local authorities system.

MP Shantha Bandara raised the need to fill the teacher vacancies in provincial schools. Parliamentarian (Mrs.) Diana Gamage said that it would be effective if

appointments were made in the areas where the relevant graduates live while filling teacher vacancies.

Considering the appeals of the graduates who lost their appointments due to their membership in the Employees Provident Fund( EPF) and Employees Trust Fund (ETF)

have been concluded and the appointments will be made soon, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government J .J Ratnasiri

said in response to a question raised by the Committee.

The Secretary also pointed out that the delay in awarding degree certificates of University of Kelaniya is a problem in granting appointments to other graduates as

well. The Secretary further said that attention has been drawn to confirm 14500 graduate appointments given by the previous regime.

Parliamentarian Madura Vithanage said that vacancies in Local Government Authorities should be filled up expeditiously. The need to recruit internal auditors for these authorities was also discussed.



It was also revealed that Proposals have been made to establish 83 new Local

Government Authorities and District Committees have also been appointed for this

purpose. Over 30 Ministers and Members of Parliament as well as government

officials were present at this meeting.