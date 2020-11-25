A programme to provide maize seeds required for cultivation in 200 acres in Hambantota district.

Accordingly, the program to distribute the required 200 acres of high quality maize seeds to farmers free of charge will be held today (26) at the Mattala.

The distribution of maize seeds to 118 acres in the Lower Mattala, 27 acres in Upper Mattala, 29 acres in Aluthgamara, 14 acres in Angunakolawewa and 14 acres in Maha Aluthgamara in the Hambantota District will be carried out under the patronage of the Minister today evening

During a discussion at the Ministry of Environment Nov; (24), the Minister said that due to the Covid 19 epidemic, it may be difficult to bring people back to normalcy for another four to five years, and that even global food production could fall in this global crisis. Therefore, His Excellency the HE the President Gotabaya Rajapaksha has instructed that the people should be encouraged to cultivate food crops in the every lands of our country as much as possible and that not every ministry is within its purview but should take as many steps as possible.

Accordingly, the Minister said that he will begin providing high quality maize seeds required for the cultivation of 200 acres of maize in the Hambantota District to farmers free of charge.

375 families in the Hambantota district have been selected for this purpose and maize seeds will be provided to other families who apply for it in several stages, the Minister said.



