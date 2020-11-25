Fifty four (54) SLN Marines pass out in Sampoor

On successful completion of their Marine Basic Qualifying Course conducted by Sri Lanka Navy Marine Battalion, 04 officers and 50 sailors passed out at SLNS Vidura in Sampoor, Trincomalee on 24th November 2020.

The passing out and insignia awarding ceremony held after 08 months of Marine basic training carried out at the Marine Training School in Sampoor, saw Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera gracing the event as the Chief Guest.

The occasion was also attended by Commandant SLNS Vidura, Captain KGN Ranaweera, Commanding Officer 1st Marine Battalion, Commander WRS Harischandra, a group of officers from the Eastern Naval Command, Directing Staff of the Marine Training School and a limited number of sailors. Meanwhile, the proceedings of passing out and insignia awarding ceremony were carried out adhering to meticulous health and safety guidelines for the arrest of COVID -19 pandemic.