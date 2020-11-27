Commencement and Introduction of an Innovative Sustainable Technology of Utilising Waste Plastic as a Value Added Product for Roads

Commencement and Introduction of an Innovative Sustainable Technology of Utilising Waste Plastic as a Value Added Product for Road Paving for Highway Infrastructure Development

The ever increasing waste plastic volume in the country will now be converted to an industrial raw material using an innovative technology and will be used as a raw material for

modifying Asphalt as a value added product called Plastic Modified Asphalt Concrete to be used extensively in the highway road carpeting sector to bring a sustainable solution.

This is a joint collaboration between the Western Province Waste Management Authority, the Western Province Provincial Road Development Authority and AGC Innovate (Pvt)

Ltd.

This ground breaking innovation was inaugurated on the 26th of November 2020 by the Hon. Bandula Gunawardena, Minister of Commerce, in paving the Meegoda – Dampe

Beruketiya Road in the Homagama District.

AGC Innovate (Pvt) Ltd has pioneered this innovative technology for use in Sri Lanka.

Under this tripartite arrangement, the waste plastic for this project will be provided by the Western Province Waste Management Authority while the Western Province Provincial

Road Development Authority will consistently use the product for road paving under the technology provided by AGC Innovate (Pvt) Ltd thus, confirming the sustainability of this

environmentally friendly endeavour.