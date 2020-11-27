President calls on new Chief Prelate of Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called on the newly appointed Chief Prelate of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Most Ven. Makulewe Wimala Nayaka Thera.

The President who visited the Vidyawasa Pirivena in Minioluwa, Mirigama where the Nayaka Thera resides, yesterday (27) extended his best wishes to the newly appointed Prelate.

Appreciating the unparalleled service rendered by the Ramanna Maha Nikaya for the Sambuddha Sasanay and to the nation, President Rajapaksa said that he and the Government would extend their fullest support to continue this endevour.

The President also wished the prelate good health and a long life and signed the guest book with a special note. The Nayake Thero chanting Seth Pirith invoked blessings on President Rajapaksa.

The Anu Nayake of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Nedagamuwe Vijaya Maithri Thero, and several other members of the Maha Sangha and Member of Parliament Kokila Gunawardena were present at the occasion.