December 01, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    MP Sudarshani Fernandopulle gets new State Ministry portfolio

    December 01, 2020
    MP Sudarshani Fernandopulle gets new State Ministry portfolio

    Member of Parliament Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle has been appointed as the State Minister of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention.

    The new State Minister was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday evening (30).

    State Ministry for Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention is a new portfolio.

    Promoting and maintaining the highest standards of primary health care is one of the main objectives of the ‘Saubhagyaye Dekma’ Policy Statement. President is of the view that the development and expansion of primary health care services is vital to ensure a high level of health care for the people, especially in rural areas.

    With the spread of COVID-19 President decided that a policy and a practical mechanism should be put in place to preemptively identify and control the spread of pandemics.

    The new Ministry was created to meet this goal.

    Ms. Fernandopulle was previously the State Minister of Prison Reforms and Prisoners Rehabilitation.

     

    Last modified on Monday, 30 November 2020 19:52
    «   The LTTE is a banned organization in every country in Europe as it has not given up on violence and terrorism – Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.   The Second Report of the Committee on Public Finance on 2021 Budget to be presented in Parliament »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya