  The Second Report of the Committee on Public Finance on 2021 Budget to be presented in Parliament

The second report of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) on the Budget Proposal is scheduled to be presented in Parliament day after tomorrow (02). This report by the Committee on Public Finance will clarify whether this year's budget is in line with government policy.



The Public Finance Committee met in Parliament today (30) under the chairmanship of Hon. Anura Priyadarshana Yapa to discuss the final draft of the relevant report. Members of the COPF State Minister Susil Premajayantha, Parliamentarians Dr. Harsha de Silva, Dilan Perera and Isuru Dodangoda, were present at this meeting.

The committee agreed to the recommendation made in the budget to obtain foreign loans as a future plan to invest more in areas such as education. Meanwhile, Dr. Harsha de Silva pointed out that the committee should seek the assistance of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to include the latest economic data on Sri Lanka in this report.

All Committee Members attended today agreed to present the Second Report on the Budget to Parliament on 02 nd December. Chairman Anura Priyadarshana

Yapa informed the committee members that this report will be presented to Parliament within the stipulated time frame after many years in accordance with Standing Order 121.