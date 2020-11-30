Ambassador Prof. M.D. Lamawansa presents credentials to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation Prof. M.D. Lamawansa presented his letters of credence to President Vladimir Putin on 24 November 2020. Keeping with the tradition, the ceremony took place in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace and brought together 20 newly appointed Ambassadors from foreign countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Policy Advisor to the Russian President Yury Ushakov were also present at the ceremony.

This year, in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, the protocol ceremony was slightly changed. The Ambassadors were not facilitated to personally hand over their credentials to ensure health safety of all the participants.

Addressing the new Ambassadors, President Putin outlined Russia’s position with regard to key foreign policy developments, assessed the main trends in the international arena and emphasized that the pandemic has aggravated problems in the global economy, trade, the social sphere and environmental protection in addition to the previous challenges and threats like international terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime.

Concluding his speech, President Putin gave an overview of the status of Russia's bilateral relations with the countries represented by the new Ambassadors. Vladimir Putin highlighted that Russia has good relations with Sri Lanka and is “determined to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. Our countries interact constructively in the international arena, in particular, as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where Sri Lanka has the status of a dialogue partner.”

Following the official ceremony at Kremlin, Ambassador Prof. M.D. Lamawansa and Madame Thamaramala Kannangara accepted the heartfelt congratulations from the Embassy staff and welcomed them at his Residence with Sri Lankan cuisine.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Moscow