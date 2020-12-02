WEATHER - The cyclonic strom ‘ BUREVI’ very likely to cross Sri Lanka

The cyclonic strom ‘ BUREVI’ very likely to cross Sri Lanka. Due to this situation the rainy and windy condition is expected to enhance considerably over the island.

The cyclonic strom ‘ BUREVI’ over the south-west Bay of Bengal, lay centered near latitude 8.1°N and longitude 84.2°E, about 330 km east-southeast of Trincomalee at 2330 hrs

of 01st December.

The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross eastern coast of Sri Lanka between Batticaloa and Point-Pedro, close to Trincomalee around today (02

December) evening/night.

This Cyclonic strom with a wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting up to 95 kmph and it is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar

Intemittent showers/thundershowers will occur in the Eastern, Northern, Northern-central, North-western ,Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Very heavy rainfall above 200mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers at times will occur elsewhere. Heavy rainfall above 100mm can be expected at some places.

Very strong gusty winds (80-90) kmph can be expected in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, North-Western, Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Strong gusty winds (60-70) kmph can be expected elsewhere.

General public is requested to be vigilant regarding impending extreme weather situation.